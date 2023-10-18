Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,651,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

