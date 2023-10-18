Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 810 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,968,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 259,746 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 484,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,469,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average is $157.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.77 and a 1 year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

