Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

