National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.71% of National Western Life Group worth $25,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $480.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $452.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.20. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.00 and a 1-year high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

