Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NTZ opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

