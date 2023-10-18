NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.