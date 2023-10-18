NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.70.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.