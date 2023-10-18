New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 31200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price target on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.96.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

