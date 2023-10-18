New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 1.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

