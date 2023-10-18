Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.74

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 795099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 389.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,564,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,924 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,768,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,537 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 45.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,768,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 392.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,513,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 2,003,504 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

