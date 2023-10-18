Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Down 20%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 164,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 72,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nexus Gold Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Get Nexus Gold alerts:

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.