NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.45

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 76701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.64.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWH.UN

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.98.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.