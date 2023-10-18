Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NU opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. NU has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NU will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in NU by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NU by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

