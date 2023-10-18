Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.94

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 124285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $965.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

