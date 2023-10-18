NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $575.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $630.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $439.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $116.18 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.78 and its 200-day moving average is $396.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

