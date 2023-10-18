NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,698,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,840.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,935.00 and a one year high of $6,525.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,124.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,010.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $123.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

