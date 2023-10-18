OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

