Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONTX stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,222.57% and a negative return on equity of 80.59%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

