Orin Green Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.1% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $435.91. The stock had a trading volume of 290,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,865. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $365.10 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

