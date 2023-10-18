Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $57.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

OVV stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 62,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

