Parnassus Investments LLC Invests $1.34 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.23.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.