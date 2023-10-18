Parnassus Investments LLC Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,064 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $373.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $375.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock worth $5,226,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

