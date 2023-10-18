Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 633 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

