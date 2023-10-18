PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

PCTEL Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.49. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.65%.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 60,315.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

