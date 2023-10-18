Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Perficient worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,825 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Perficient by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Perficient by 31.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $231.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.28 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

