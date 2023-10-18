Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0037.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PVL opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.30. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Permianville Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 13,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $41,389.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,364,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,152.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 95,319 shares of company stock valued at $284,832 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.