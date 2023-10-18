Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 538,029 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 250,912 shares.The stock last traded at $86.80 and had previously closed at $87.11.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Total Return ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,754,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,342,000 after purchasing an additional 195,490 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,458,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,619,000 after buying an additional 724,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,240,000 after buying an additional 154,513 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

