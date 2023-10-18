Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Holdings Raised by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for 0.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 318.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.51. The company had a trading volume of 127,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

