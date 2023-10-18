PLC Ultima (PLCU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58,019.36

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $204,648.87 and approximately $58,019.36 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.57 or 0.00136311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 5,306 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

