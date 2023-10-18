Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.12

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 14016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

The stock has a market cap of $847.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $83,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,774.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

