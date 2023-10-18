Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.97 on Friday. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polar Power Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

