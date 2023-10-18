Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.97 on Friday. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
