Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

