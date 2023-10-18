Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $10,199,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $169.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,257.00, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.