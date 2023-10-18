Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.37 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.