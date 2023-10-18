Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.74.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

