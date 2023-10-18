Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.25-$6.43 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

PG stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $126.48 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.11. The firm has a market cap of $344.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.