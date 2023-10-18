Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$6.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.65 billion-$85.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.68 billion.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $126.48 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $50,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

