Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Provident Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $86.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Provident Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

