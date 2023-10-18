Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,853,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after buying an additional 360,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.90 and its 200-day moving average is $186.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.33 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.