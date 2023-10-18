RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Stock Performance
RADCOM stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.67 and a beta of 0.85. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
