RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Voce Capital Management LLC

Voce Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92,270 shares during the quarter. RadNet makes up 15.3% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Voce Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of RadNet worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RadNet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth about $640,000. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 211,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT stock remained flat at $30.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 32,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,364. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.71. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.29 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

