Raymond James Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $193.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $166.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.39. The stock had a trading volume of 221,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,678. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.42. Hess has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Hess by 22.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Hess by 314.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 278,511 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Hess by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

