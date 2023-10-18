RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

RMAX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $11.12 on Friday. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $201.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 107.26%. The company had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -1,533.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 51,850 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 51,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $563,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 23,065 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $295,462.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,648,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,923,083.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 75,437 shares of company stock worth $866,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RE/MAX by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in RE/MAX by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RE/MAX by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

