Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BankUnited (BKU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) in the last few weeks:

10/10/2023 – BankUnited had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $26.00.

10/5/2023 – BankUnited had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – BankUnited had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – BankUnited was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/25/2023 – BankUnited was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

BankUnited Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. 42,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get BankUnited Inc alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.