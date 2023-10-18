REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.10

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 27745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.78.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REE Automotive by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in REE Automotive by 65.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in REE Automotive by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

