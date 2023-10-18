Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, October 19th.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.29). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. On average, analysts expect Republic Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

RBCAA opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $890.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott Trager acquired 2,168 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,667.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

