RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

RFIL opened at $2.88 on Friday. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $29.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 13,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $35,268.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 643,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

