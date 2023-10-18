Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $13.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.16. 394,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,517. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.83 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.51.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

