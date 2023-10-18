Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.98.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 7,217 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $37,961.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $29,155.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 7,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,961.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,991 shares of company stock valued at $405,672. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.