Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 608400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

