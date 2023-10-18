Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Royalty Pharma has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

RPRX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 189,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,339. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

